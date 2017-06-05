Hamsik rejected Juventus - Nedved

Pavel Nedved has revealed Napoli icon Marek Hamsik turned down the chance to join Juventus two years ago after the clubs had reached an agreement over a transfer fee.

The Turin giants robbed their rivals of star striker Gonzalo Higuain ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, much to the chagrin of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

However, it seems De Laurentiis was less reluctant to part ways with Hamsik a year earlier, only for the Slovakia international to snub the Serie A champions.

"We had reached an agreement with Napoli over the transfer of Hamsik about two years ago," Nedved told TV Digi Sport.

"But he is Napoli's captain and the fans' idol. That is why he decided against joining us.

"I think he will end his career at Napoli, he wants to outdo Diego Maradona and become one of their biggest heroes.

"I can understand his decision. We have to respect his decision and he has still had a fantastic career.

"But I think he could have won the Ballon d'Or had he come to Juventus."

Hamsik has scored 112 goals in 452 appearances in all competitions for Napoli since joining the club from Brescia in 2007 and the 29-year-old needs just three more goals to match Maradona as the club's all-time top scorer.