Hamstring injury sidelines Mena for remainder of Copa

Defending champions Chile have been dealt an early blow after defender Eugenio Mena was ruled out for the remainder of the Copa America Centenario due to injury.

Mena suffered a torn right hamstring during Monday's 2-1 loss to 2015 runners-up Argentina in Santa Clara, California, with CONMEBOL confirming a replacement cannot be called up as the 27-year-old already played in the centenary tournament.

The 44-cap veteran was taken from the field nine minutes into the second half.

Chile, who have lost five of their past six matches, face Bolivia in a must-win Group D clash on Friday.

Juan Antonio Pizzi's Chile then close out the group stage with a fixture against Panama on June 14.