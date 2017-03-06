Hamstring strain sidelines Orlando skipper Kaka for six weeks

Orlando City captain Kaka will be sidelined for six weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered on the opening weekend of MLS.

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid attacker Kaka, 34, sustained a left hamstring strain in Sunday's 1-0 win at home to New York City, having been forced from the field in the 11th minute.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner and Brazilian veteran hurt himself in the eighth minute and tried to continue playing before he was replaced by new signing Giles Barnes as Cyle Larin ensured Orlando celebrated victory in their new stadium.

"I am very, very disappointed for [Kaka]. He's worked extremely hard in the off-season and hard in the pre-season," Orlando head coach Jason Kreis told reporters following the game on Sunday.

"I think everyone could see the energy he was already putting into the game in those 11 minutes. I thought this was going to be a special night for him. Deeply disappointed for him but the team moved on, and that's a positive thing."

Kaka scored nine goals and had as many assists as Orlando missed the play-offs by one point last term.