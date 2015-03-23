Hamstrung Lukaku ruled out of Belgium squad

Lukaku limped out of Everton's 2-1 Premier League victory at QPR on Sunday, and is subsequently unable to represent his country in their next two matches.

Belgium host Cyprus on Saturday, before travelling to Israel three days later as they look to improve on their position of fourth in Group B.

The extent of Lukaku's injury has not yet been made clear, although Everton will hope he is fit in time for their return to league action at home to Southampton on April 4.