'People will remember us because we got to No.1 in the world rankings and achieved great things - but our biggest regret is that we didn’t win anything': Ex-Everton star Kevin Mirallas opens up on 'honour' of being part of nation's golden generation

Former Everton star Kevin Mirallas has revealed what it was like to form part of the famed Belgium golden generation, which spanned from 2014 until 2022 and featured some star players.

With players such as Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, Belgium had a truly talented squad among the very best in world football. Unfortunately for the Red Devils that failed to translate into trophies, with a third place finish at the 2018 World Cup the best they could manage.

But while Mirallas highlights how that is a regret of the group's, the fact they managed to be ranked at No.1 in FIFA's World Ranking for a short period in 2016 before nearly four years between 2018 and 2022 is clearly a source of pride.

Belgium should have won something with the golden generation

Mirallas and Belgium team-mate Jan Vertonghen (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was an honour to represent my country and be part of such a talented generation," Mirallas exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "No one paid much attention to Belgium’s national team before; now people recognise the talent we have.

"I started at the same time as players like Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Axel Witsel and Vincent Kompany. We knew each other from a young age, and it was fantastic to play together at the World Cup. Our biggest regret is that we didn’t win anything. It’s a disappointment when you consider the quality we had.

Mirallas selected Hazard as the best player from the side (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We missed our chance, and we might have to wait a long time for another one. But people will remember us, because we took Belgium to No.1 in the world rankings and achieved great things."

Mirallas' opportunities with Belgium came somewhat more limited as the 2010s progressed, with the talents of De Bruyne, Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens all taking centre stage. He still played alongside the very best Belgium players on a number of occasions, though, selecting the very best of the bunch.

"We had many talented players with different qualities, but the best, without a doubt, was Eden Hazard," Mirallas says.

"For me, there’s no comparison. People have started saying that maybe it’s Kevin De Bruyne now, but while he’s fantastic, Hazard’s prime was unbelievable. He didn’t need perfect passes; he could create something from nothing, both for Chelsea and for Belgium."