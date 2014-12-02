Hands off Bony, says Swansea boss Monk

Bony - who has scored more goals in the Premier League in 2014 than any other player, and has notched six in 13 games this season - has been widely linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham over the past six months.

But having watched Bony score in successive games, Monk is under no illusions how important the striker is to his team, ahead of their clash with QPR on Tuesday.

Monk insisted Swansea have no reason to sell any of their players, while warning any clubs interested in Bony that the Welsh outfit would have to be offered much more than the £12 million they paid for the Ivory Coast international last year to let him go.

"It would take an astronomical fee for him [Bony] to go anywhere," Monk said on Monday.

"We are not a selling club, we don't need to sell.

"We are very much committed with our players and they are committed to us and that's how we move on."

Monk has been thrilled with Bony's dedication in training, since taking over at the Liberty Stadium in February.

The 35-year-old manager believes Bony's success since arriving in Britain (32 goals in all competitions) is easy to understand.

"He works very hard on his finishing and his fitness, so all credit to him and long may it continue," he said.