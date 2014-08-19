Hangeland calls time on his Norway career

The Crystal Palace defender revealed on Tuesday that he will no longer be available to play for his country after winning 91 caps.

Hangeland joined Palace earlier this month after leaving Fulham following their relegation from the Premier League and the big centre-back believes his decision to end his Norway career will give him a better chance of ensuring he can prolong his playing days at the highest level in club football

"For many years I have had a very high load on my body, and now it feels essential to make this decision," he said in a statement through his agent to the Norwegian Football Association.

"It is a heavy decision, it is never a good time for this type of decision but before the start of a new national qualification and with a new club, I am confident that it is the right decision.

"I'm very humble and proud to have represented Norway on so many occasions. Playing for Norway has given me some of my best experiences on the football field."

Norway coach Per-Mathias Hogmo insists there are no hard feelings over Hangeland's decision and paid tribute to the former Copenhagen man.

"I have great respect for the decision," said Hogmo. "Brede is a wise man, he has had an illustrious career in the national team and has been captain with a capital C.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Brede, and I look forward to keeping in touch with Brede, although he will now concentrate on his club career."