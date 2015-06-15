Hangeland signs new Palace deal

Brede Hangeland has agreed a new deal with Crystal Palace, which will keep him at Selhurst Park for another season.

The Norway international joined Palace last year following his release from Fulham and made 14 Premier League appearances, helping them to a 10th-placed finish.

Hangeland had looked set to leave, having been included on the released list, but has put pen to paper on a new deal.

"I'm delighted to have signed with Crystal Palace for the new season," the 33-year-old told the club's official website.

"I have really enjoyed working under Alan Pardew and we have a very talented squad who are all a really good bunch of lads to be around.

"These are very exciting times at the club and I look forward to playing a part in making next year another successful one."