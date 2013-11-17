Hanley: Spirits have been lifted in Scotland camp

Scotland travel to Norway on Tuesday for their final game of 2013 and Hanley looks set to win his 12th cap, having played in their previous eight matches.

After only two wins in 2012 Scotland have doubled that this year, and they are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Blackburn Rovers' Hanley was at the heart of their defence on Friday as they drew 0-0 with the USA in Glasgow, and he believes the change of attitude brought about by Strachan's arrival is starting to come through in their performances.

"We need to head to Norway and hope we can keep our wee run going," he said. "It's all about momentum as we prepare for the next European Championship campaign.

"I think there is a difference in the mood in the camp from a few months ago. Before when we went into these games like Croatia away, we had nothing to lose. We were always positive but that's not the same as believing you will win.

"But now that we are on the back of a wee run and our performances have picked up, we can take a bit of confidence into the games."