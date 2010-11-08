Hanover's Haggui banned for head kick

The Tunisia international was sent off in the 77th minute with a straight red card after Dortmund substitute Blaszczykowski fell in the area and Haggui angrily turned around and aimed a kick at his head after he urged him to get up.

Dortmund won 4-0 and lead the Bundesliga by four points after 11 games.

Haggui will be eligible to play in his team's last match before the winter break on December 18 against Nuremberg.