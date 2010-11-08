Hanover's Haggui banned for head kick
By app
BERLIN - Hanover 96 defender Karim Haggui was banned for five games by the German Football Federation on Monday after kicking Borussia Dortmund's Jakub Blaszczykowski in the head on Sunday.
The Tunisia international was sent off in the 77th minute with a straight red card after Dortmund substitute Blaszczykowski fell in the area and Haggui angrily turned around and aimed a kick at his head after he urged him to get up.
Dortmund won 4-0 and lead the Bundesliga by four points after 11 games.
Haggui will be eligible to play in his team's last match before the winter break on December 18 against Nuremberg.
