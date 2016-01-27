Hantz appointed new Montpellier coach

Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier have appointed Frederic Hantz as their new coach for the remainder of the 2015-16 season.

Hantz, 49, has not been in the dugout since the end of 2013-14 after a four year spell with Bastia.

The duo of Pascal Baills and Bruno Martini had been in charge of Montpellier for the past month following the departure of Rolland Courbis, but failed to win a game in Ligue 1.

Courbis resigned in December after the club endured a difficult start to their season, which included a winless run of seven games at the beginning of the campaign.

Hantz will be officially presented on Wednesday after taking his first training session with his new club.

Montpellier are 18th in the table after 22 games and sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Hantz' first game as Montpellier coach is on Saturday away to Gazelec Ajaccio.