Happy boy Pogba is Manchester United through and through - Solskjaer

Paul Pogba is "Manchester United through and through" and understands it is a privilege to play for the club, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba struck twice in United's 3-1 home win over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, giving Solskjaer victory in his first Premier League game in charge at Old Trafford.

The France midfielder's relationship with Jose Mourinho deteriorated to the extent that he was often left out of the team by the Portuguese, who was sacked last week.

Yet Pogba, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain or a Juventus return, now appears to be thriving in the early days of Solskjaer's interim reign.

As well as scoring a brace against Huddersfield, Pogba's defensive diligence and high work-rate was notable with the World Cup winner appearing back to his best, albeit against the Premier League's bottom side.

So happy for 3 points and 2 goals at home with our supporters and family there. Have great blessed holidays everyone, loads of love December 26, 2018

Solskjaer, who previously worked with Pogba as United's reserve team manager, suggested the much-criticised midfielder is fully aware of his responsibilities.

"That's the Paul I know, that's the Paul I've known since he was in the reserves and the youth team," Solskjaer told a news conference.

"He's always been a happy boy and has had a big smile on his face. And when you score a goal - or if you score two - of course he's happy.

"When you play football for Man United you should be happy. Of course it's a responsibility, but it's an honour and a privilege.

"Paul loves playing for this club. He's a Man United boy through and through. He's a kid that knows what it means to play for Man United."

Pogba and United will be back in action at home to Bournemouth on Sunday as Solskjaer's side seek a third straight win since Mourinho's sacking.