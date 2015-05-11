Hard work ahead to replace Gerrard, says Lallana

Adam Lallana says Liverpool's midfielders must raise their game next season to compensate for the loss of Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard will join MLS club LA Galaxy at the end of this season, and the departing Liverpool captain offered evidence of his quality with the equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday.

With only two games of his Liverpool career to go, Lallana has already begun to mentally prepare for life without the 34-year-old.

"I feel we're all going to have to give an extra percentage [to fill the gap left by Gerrard]," the England midfielder told Liverpool's official website.

"We all need to dig in and work hard because he is irreplaceable, really.

"I feel the best way to replace him is not just through one certain individual; it's going to be a combination of every single player.

"He's proved [against Chelsea] and last week [against QPR], coming up with a goal, what a man he is and what a player he is for this club."