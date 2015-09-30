Hareide bemoans Malmo's lack of possession

Age Hareide lamented Malmo's inability to retain position after they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Raul's club goalscoring record with a brace as Real saw off the 10 men of Malmo to make it two wins from as matchdays in Group A.

Malmo, who had Yoshimar Yotun red-carded for a second bookable offence with 12 minutes remaining at Swedbank Stadion, lost the possession count 30-70, something that frustrated Hareide.

Speaking post-match, Hareide said via UEFA.com: "We worked hard and got into good positions, but our problem was that we lost possession too easily. We need to retain it better.

"We talked about this at half-time and we need to learn that we can't always go on the offensive. We need to take it easier sometimes."

Hareide added: "Ronaldo scored twice so we obviously didn't handle him well enough. They counter-attacked us for the first goal, which they are good at, and we perhaps had too high a line. The second goal came at the end, so there is not much to say about that.

"Being 1-0 down at half-time was alright. We tried to press them higher in the second half and we started to get a grip.

"It was close, but in the end they scored the second and that was that. We tried to chase them, to work hard, but just like Juventus and Atletico Madrid last year, Real Madrid did just enough to win the game."