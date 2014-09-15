Hareide: Malmo have advantage over Juventus

Hareide's men sit five points clear at the top of the Swedish domestic league having played 23 matches and losing just two.

Juve's season, meanwhile, is just two games old and Hareide believes a lack of match practice could hinder the Serie A giants when the sides meet on Tuesday.

"Juventus have only just started their season and this could be an advantage for us," he said. "We've seen them play and we noticed that they were a bit tired toward the end against Udinese [on Saturday]."

Hareide also stressed that Malmo would not become the whipping boys in Group A, which they also share with Atletico Madrid and Olympiacos.

"Juve will think this is the easiest game for them and that the Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid games will be their hardest," he added. "So we're here to try to cause them problems."

League organisers announced on Monday that the Allsvenskan would conclude a day earlier than planned, on November 1, to give Malmo extra time to prepare for their pool match against Atletico Madrid on November 4.