Hareide quiet on Malmo future after heavy PSG defeat

Age Hareide refused to comment on his future after Malmo's exit from the Champions League was confirmed by a 5-0 humbling to Paris Saint-Germain.

Wednesday's result was Malmo's third defeat in four games, and their fifth-place finish in Sweden's Allsvenskan prompted speculation that Hareide could be replaced at the club.

The 62-year-old saw Malmo concede twice in the first 15 minutes against PSG, and a full house at Swedbank Stadion witnessed their team routed by the French champions in Group A.

When asked about his position at the club, Hareide said: "I cannot answer it.

"I have not taken any decision on the future. I do not know until we're done here."

Goals from Adrien Rabiot and Angel di Maria put PSG ahead, before former Malmo hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic made it 3-0 after half-time.

Markus Rosenberg then missed a penalty for Malmo as Di Maria grabbed a second and Lucas Moura made it 5-0 with a stunning free-kick.

"Paris SG was already ahead 2-0 after 14 minutes, and then the game really settled," said Hareide.

"Much went wrong in front of both goals, both defensively and offensively. We were punished by schoolboy errors defensively.

"We lost our people, and did not know when we were going to play and when we had to kick away.

"We have to score when we get chances. We could have reduced the lead to 2-1 just before the break, and we had done it, the second half would have been very different."