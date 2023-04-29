Harry Kane is one of the world's best and underappreciated in England – Ryan Mason

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is 'one of the best and most intelligent players in the world' and is underappreciated in England, says Spurs' interim manager Ryan Mason.

Kane has netted 24 goals in the Premier League this season and recently surpassed Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves to become the club's all-time top scorer in all competitions with his 267th Spurs strike.

The 29-year-old is also England's top scorer, having overtaken Wayne Rooney's record with his 54th goal for the Three Lions against Italy last month.

It is not just his goals, either. Kane's playmaking is key to Tottenham and he set up team-mate Heung-min Son for Spurs' leveller in their 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United on Wednesday night.

"This country probably doesn't appreciate how good Kane is from a footballer point of view. He's incredible," Mason said.

"Watching him live, this country should appreciate we've got a real special talent. We're talking about one of the best, most intelligent players in the world."

Next up for Kane and Tottenham is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.