Kane opened the scoring in Bayern Munich's 3-2 Bundesliga win over St. Pauli on Saturday

He’s been at Bayern Munich less than 18 months, but that hasn’t stopped Harry Kane from being touted for a Premier League return.

The England captain has amassed a whopping 77 goals in 83 games since joining Bayern for an initial £86m.4 from Tottenham, where he won the Premier League Golden Boot three times between 2016 and 2021.

And Kane has underlined his determination to keep going at the very pinnacle of the game.

Kane has scored 33 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking to ESPN, Kane, who recently passed the 70-goal mark for England, Kane discussed the possibility of coming back to the Premier League.

Contracted at Bayern until the end of the 2027 season, Kane reportedly has a release clause which becomes active in January next year.

Kane is right in the mix to finish as the 2024/25 Champions League top scorer, netting 11 times so far (Image credit: Alamy)

But the 32-year-old certainly doesn’t seem to be entertaining a move home right now. When asked whether he would consider it, he admitted:

“I'm not sure. I've said throughout my whole career, I'm not someone who likes to think too far ahead. I'm extremely happy here. I think we have a fantastic team, fantastic coaching staff and I just feel like whilst I feel like I'm in the best condition, I want play at the highest level possible, and this is as high as it gets.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kane doesn’t appear to have entirely rule it returning to England one day, though. He continued:

“So I know a lot can change in football in a short space of time and things can happen, but ultimately my focus is here. I'm not thinking about any other league or any other team. And with football, I like to just go the flow and at the moment the flow is here at Bayern Munich.”

Kane scored in England's opening two World Cup qualifying victories over Albania and Latvia at Wembley (Image credit: Alamy)

Kane is absolutely right, of course – things can change significantly and quickly in this game – but at the moment, he must surely be squarely focused on finally winning silverware.

Bayern are six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with seven games to go and have reached the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Inter for a place in the last four.

Kane never won a trophy with Spurs, whose 2007/08 League Cup success came four years before he made his first-team debut.