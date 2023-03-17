Harry Kane or Erling Haaland? Teddy Sheringham picks his favourite Premier League striker

Who would you pick between Harry Kane or Erling Haaland? That's the question we posed to former forward Teddy Sheringham.

Sheringham, like Kane, played for Tottenham Hotspur, though Teddy made the tough decision to leave north London for Manchester. It worked out, too, as he won the treble at Manchester United – maybe Kane should call him for advice on whether to do the same.

FFT wanted to ask the big question, though: who would Sheringham pick right now between the Premier League's two leading marksmen?

Teddy Sheringham picks between Harry Kane and Erling Haaland

Teddy Sheringham is regarded as a hero at Tottenham (Image credit: Getty)

“I love Haaland, I think he’s a fantastic player,” Sheringham told FFT at the London Football Awards. “I still think that Kane is up there with the top two No.9s in the world, though. I wouldn’t look past Harry Kane.”

Having scored an iconic Champions League final goal in 1999, the former England striker knows exactly what it takes to play on the biggest stages. But will Tottenham be there next season? Sheringham says it's going to be tough – but with recent results leaving the door wide open, Antonio Conte's side are well in the mix.

“After the Wolves defeat, I would’ve said no – but then all of a sudden, results change around and you find yourself in a better spot,” he says. “It will be a big push before the end of the season. Brighton, Newcastle and Liverpool are all trying to get in there and it’s big money for all of those clubs.

“Why not, though? Tottenham have the capabilities to.”