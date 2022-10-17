Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold all voted in Ballon d'Or 2022 top 25

England stars Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been voted in the Ballon d'Or 2022's top 25.

Three Lions captain Kane was the highest English player on the men's list at 21, with his colleagues just behind him, joint-ranked at 22. Kane has nine goals already this season and could well break the all-time England goalscorer record in Qatar at the World Cup.

Foden and Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, both won trophies this year. Foden lifted the Premier League and has been the PFA Young Player of the Year two years in a row, while right-back Alexander-Arnold lifted the FA Cup and League Cup with Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool (Image credit: Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

Harry Kane is officially the best English player around according to the Ballon d'Or 2022 – and that would make sense, given his goal record in this calendar year. Kane has 26 Tottenham goals in 2022, one every 136 minutes.

Foden's 2022 has been productive, too, with another Premier League title under his belt and a strong start to the 2022/23 season. The Stockport Iniesta bagged a hat-trick in the Manchester Derby and has seven goals in all competitions thus far.

Phil Foden of Manchester City in action against Liverpool (Image credit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold, however, has struggled at the start of this season but was electric for Liverpool last season, winning both domestic cups on offer. The right-back particularly shone in the FA Cup final.

More rankings for the Ballon d'Or 2022 are set to come in the coming hours.