Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac suggests where Harry Kane ranks among world’s best strikers

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac believes Tottenham striker Harry Kane is as good as Robert Lewandowski.

Kovac’s side travel to north London to take on Spurs in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lewandowski arrives in England as one of the most in-form players in Europe, having scored 12 goals in his first nine appearances in all competitions this term.

The Poland international is widely regarded as one of the game’s leading centre-forwards for his exploits with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern in recent years.

Kane has also established himself as one of the world’s best in his position over the last few campaigns.

The Tottenham academy product has found the net six times in his first eight matches of 2019/20, having struck 24 goals across four competitions last time out.

And Kovac, whose side won the Bundesliga title last season and currently lead the way in Germany’s top flight, believes there is little to choose between Lewandowski and Kane.

“His quality in the Premier League and for England squad speaks for itself,” Kovac told a news conference.

“He's sensational and he can do it all. He's good at holding up and good with his head. There's nothing he cannot do. He's a very strong striker.

“Him and Lewandowski are probably in the top two, three or four in the world. I will see how things pan out tomorrow. I will give my team some information on Kane.”

Bayern began their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade, which leaves them top of Group B heading into Tuesday’s clash with Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were held to a 2-2 draw by Olympiacos in matchday one, despite taking a 2-0 lead in Athens.

Spurs will be hoping to replicate last season’s achievement of reaching the Champions League final, while Bayern are aiming to improve on their last-16 exit in 2018/19.

READ MORE...

Why Liverpool shouldn’t fear Jurgen Klopp leaving for the German national team job

Ranked! The 101 best players in the Premier League right now: full list revealed

5 things we’ve learned from Manchester United’s 2019 financial figures