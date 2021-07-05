Harry Kane yet to speak to new Tottenham boss Nuno as he focuses on England

Harry Kane has described Nuno Espirito Santo as a “great manager” but is yet to speak with the new Tottenham head coach amid intense speculation about his future.

England captain Kane has expressed his desire to leave Spurs this summer and has been heavily linked with a switch to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Former Wolves boss Nuno was last week unveiled as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho and faces a fight to retain the services of his star man.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will address his club future after Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane, who has scored three goals to help England reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020, is eager to concentrate on international matters for the time being and says talks with the Portuguese will have to wait.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, I guess there’s a level of excitement around the club. Obviously, I’ve not been there and not had any contact with him,” Kane told talkSPORT.

“I’m away with England now and my full focus is on here. Hopefully, we’ve got a week left.

“He’s a great manager and did a great job at Wolves and got them playing a really good way.

“Let’s get back and I’m sure we’ll be in contact after the tournament.”

Tottenham’s new sporting director Fabio Paratici this week expressed his desire to keep Kane in north London.

The striker, who has scored 221 goals in 336 appearances for Spurs and has a contract until 2024, welcomed those comments and still feels “loved” by his current club.

“Of course as a player you want to be wanted, you want to feel like you’re loved, which I do,” he said.

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to any of these people yet. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other after the tournament, have a phone call or two once I get a week or two of holiday.

“To get praise from big people from football is great, it gives you confidence, it gives you motivation, so of course it’s nice to hear.”

While discussions with Nuno are on hold, Kane has been in contact with his former Tottenham manager.

The 27-year-old spoke of his strong bond with Mourinho, who was sacked by Spurs in April and will be in charge of Italian club Roma next season.

Harry Kane, right, remains in contact wit former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (Neil Hall/PA)

“He’s great, he’s been texting me as well. It’s common knowledge we have a great relationship and got on really well,” Kane said of Mourinho.

“I really respect him as a manager and person. I wish him all the best at Roma. It is great to have one of the best managers in the world on your side.

“I will always respect him and hopefully be in contact with him for the rest of my career.”