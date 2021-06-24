Harry Maguire trains alone as England begin preparing for Germany clash at Euros
By PA Staff
Harry Maguire trained away from the main group on Thursday morning as England began preparing for their Euro 2020 round-of-16 clash with Germany.
The Manchester United skipper played the whole game as England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 on Tuesday to top Group D.
It was Maguire’s first appearance of the European Championship after he recovered from the ankle ligament damage he suffered towards the end of the 2020-21 season.
We can confirm that @BenChilwell and @masonmount_10 must isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.— England (@England) June 22, 2021
He spent Thursday training indoors on an individual programme as a group of 23 players took to the pitch at St George’s Park.
The other absentees were Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, who continue to self-isolate.
The pair were flagged as close contacts of club-mate Billy Gilmour after the Scotland midfielder tested positive for Covid three days after starring in a goalless draw with England at Wembley.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.