Quickfire Quiz 45: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Your 90-second FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz for the day has arrived: how are you feeling about these 10 questions?

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

Having conquered the last challenge, you might feel like your footballing knowledge is peaking, but we have a fresh batch of football quizzes designed to find those tiny gaps in your memory, all courtesy of Kwizly.

We’ll start with the ultimate test of continental sharpshooting. We challenge you to name the top 50 Champions League all-time scorers. This requires looking past the obvious modern-day titans of the game to recall the clinical finishers who defined previous eras of Europe's premier club competition. Following that theme of elite pedigree, see if you can name every player to have played for both Liverpool and Real Madrid, a list that features some of the most talented names to ever grace the pitch.

Next, we shift our focus to the trophy cabinets of the continent. Try to name the 10 most successful clubs in each of Europe's top five leagues. It is a task that sounds simple enough until you have to recall the historical giants of Ligue 1 or the early dominant forces in the Bundesliga. For a more domestic flavor, we want to see how many FA Cup-winning managers you can name, from 2025 backwards, tracing the history of the world's oldest cup competition.

If you enjoy a bit of geographical trivia, we have a unique challenge for you. See if you can name the 30 most populous countries in the world that have never played at the World Cup. This requires a mix of geographic knowledge and a keen eye for international footballing history to identify the nations still waiting for their debut on the biggest stage.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 Preorder

For a bit of current-day detective work, try our Turkey or No Turkey? quiz, where we ask you to tell us whether these 20 players currently play in Turkey. Some have made high-profile moves to the Super Lig while others are still plying their trade elsewhere, making it a perfect test of your up-to-date transfer knowledge. Ready for a break from the typing? You can always dive into FourFourTwo's Brazilian footballers wordsearch, a more relaxed way to celebrate the iconic players from the home of Joga Bonito.

Finally, for the ultimate test of your lateral thinking, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 37, featuring clues on Frenchmen, Wembley specialists and Seven Sisters. It is a perfect way to round off your session by combining general knowledge with niche footballing facts. Remember, too, to sign up for the newsletter for daily quizzes sent directly to you and join The Club to rise up the ranks in our quizzes and never miss another.