Harry Redknapp reveals ego-stroking method he used to keep Paolo Di Canio sweet at West Ham

Di Canio had a fine four-and-a-half-year spell at West Ham during his playing career, scoring 51 goals in 141 appearances

The temperamental Italian was managed by the 70-year-old for his first two-and-a-half seasons with the club, and Redknapp has revealed one of the ways he tried to keep his strikersweet for matchday.

"He was high maintenance but he was a genius, a fantastic player," Redknapp told Betsafe.

"I used to make sure I put him on a team in training where nobody would kick him, because otherwise it would all blow up. He was volatile.

"He'd kick one wide and I'd used to say it was a goal. It's Paolo. Got to keep him sweet for Saturday."

