Harry Redknapp reveals ego-stroking method he used to keep Paolo Di Canio sweet at West Ham
The former Hammers chief has recalled one of the more unorthodox ways he kept the fiery Italian from flying off the handle.
Di Canio had a fine four-and-a-half-year spell at West Ham during his playing career, scoring 51 goals in 141 appearances
The temperamental Italian was managed by the 70-year-old for his first two-and-a-half seasons with the club, and Redknapp has revealed one of the ways he tried to keep his strikersweet for matchday.
"He was high maintenance but he was a genius, a fantastic player," Redknapp told Betsafe.
"I used to make sure I put him on a team in training where nobody would kick him, because otherwise it would all blow up. He was volatile.
"He'd kick one wide and I'd used to say it was a goal. It's Paolo. Got to keep him sweet for Saturday."
