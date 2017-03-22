ICYMI: Ray Wilkins performs superb spoken rendition of Little Mix’s 'Shout Out To My Ex'

Ray ‘Ray-Pizzee’ Parlour already stunned listeners with his debut grime track “Invincibles” last month.

But what slipped under the radar was Wilkins’ a capella version of Little Mix’s Brit Award-winning track Shout Out To My Ex.

‘Butch’, sitting alongside former Sky News presenter Eamonn Holmes on talkSPORT, read out the lyrics of the hit track rather than attempting to use his award-winning singing voice (OK, we made that bit up).

And yes, it's excellent.

'Shout Out To My Ex' by @LittleMix won Single of the Year at last night's BRIT Awards.



We gave Ray Wilkins the lyrics to the hit... pic.twitter.com/SbAnTg7WAb

— Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) February 23, 2017

In Other News… on FourFourTwo.com