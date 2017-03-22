Ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville has had a bad day on social media

Neville's morning began with him accusing widely respected former referee Pierluigi Collina of fixing Everton’s Champions League tie with Villarreal back in 2005.

Everton lost 2-1 to the Yellow Submarine at El Madrigal and 4-2 on aggregate, as Collina disallowed a late Duncan Ferguson header that would have sent the tie to extra-time.



Neville Jr. quickly deleted the tweet, perhaps realising Collina is actually a really scary bloke.

Anyway, poor Phil wasn't spared more abuse: his former Manchester United team-mate Peter Schmeichel trolled him over a photo he put on Instagram looking terrified on his first ever London tube journey… last week. Phil Neville is 40 years old.

