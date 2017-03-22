Ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville has had a bad day on social media
Ever felt like everyone is seemingly out to get you? Phil can relate.
Neville's morning began with him accusing widely respected former referee Pierluigi Collina of fixing Everton’s Champions League tie with Villarreal back in 2005.
Everton lost 2-1 to the Yellow Submarine at El Madrigal and 4-2 on aggregate, as Collina disallowed a late Duncan Ferguson header that would have sent the tie to extra-time.
Neville Jr. quickly deleted the tweet, perhaps realising Collina is actually a really scary bloke.
Anyway, poor Phil wasn't spared more abuse: his former Manchester United team-mate Peter Schmeichel trolled him over a photo he put on Instagram looking terrified on his first ever London tube journey… last week. Phil Neville is 40 years old.
