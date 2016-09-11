Hart already impressing Mihajlovic ahead of Torino debut

Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic is delighted with Joe Hart's attitude as the England goalkeeper prepares to make his Serie A debut on Sunday.

Hart agreed to move to the Stadio Olimpico on a season-long loan after falling behind Willy Caballero and new signing Claudio Bravo in the Manchester City pecking order.

The 29-year-old began training with his new team-mates this week and is poised to make his first start when Torino travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta.

And Mihajlovic has been impressed with Hart's mentality, and his willingness to start speaking in Italian to his defenders.

"He's very determined. I spoke to him before the signing to ensure he was fired up," he said.

"I am very happy with Hart and he's already formed a good rapport with the other guys, communicating in Italian. I am pleased.

"I spoke to Hart because I wanted to understand what mentality he had coming here. Even on the phone he made a good impression. He speaks a little Italian, he's learning those 30, 40, 50 words that you need on the pitch to lead the defence and he's already using them in training."

Defender Cesare Bovo hailed the way in which Hart hit the ground running during his first few training sessions.

"I got a good impression," he said. "The communication isn't perfect yet, mainly because my English is terrible. But he is really likeable and he's immediately settled into Toro life.

"We are all truly happy with how he introduced himself in his first few training sessions with us. We deal with issues together and are all leaders, even those with less experience. Everyone can have their say, there are no hierarchies in the dressing room."