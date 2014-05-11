Hart credits keepers Pantilimon and Wright

The England goalkeeper has endured a challenging season with a spell on the bench following some high-profile mistakes.

But he emerged from a slump in form to register 13 clean sheets for the season, turning in a number of fine performances to put City in the title picture.

Hart's once again went unbeaten as City regained the Premier League with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

And Hart believes the help he got from his fellow goalkeepers was a big part of helping him regain his form.

He told Sky Sports: "It's been a great year for me - a really exciting year. I think it emphasises what a squad you need to win a Premier League.

"I was having a tough time, Costel came in and did fantastic for the games he was in and then proceeded to back me up, same as Richard Wright.

"I can't thank them enough for how they've been this year and they're a big reason why we've won the league."

Hart lauded the number of "winners" in the squad as City secured a second Premier League crown in three years - including Manuel Pellegrini, who has delivered the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"He (Pellegrini) is a winner, he wants us to win," Hart added. "He's a measured man. He believes in what he does and he is prepared to do it to win the league.

"We're all winners, got strong personalities, we find a way for it to work, we've got great backroom staff.

"We've got amazing people who work for Manchester City - people like (kit manager) Les Chapman who've been here for years. That's the core. Myself, I've been here for a while and the boys that come in buy into it."