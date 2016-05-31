Hart: England can be surprise package at Euro 2016

England goalkeeper Joe Hart believes Roy Hodgson's men could be the surprise package at Euro 2016.

Hodgson's provisional 26-man squad – which will be trimmed down to 23 on Tuesday – includes nine players with fewer than 10 caps, while first-choice striker Harry Kane has only 11.

The likes of Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Jamie Vardy have forced their way into the reckoning after sensational seasons at club level, Vardy finishing with 24 goals as Leicester City claimed the Premier League title.

And Hart feels a new-look England may benefit from an element of surprise in France.

"I wouldn't say people would know too much about us in terms of us as a team," he told The Telegraph.

"They know individual players but the team that is potentially going to start aganst Russia might not have been seen before in England shirts.

"We have weeks to prepare 23 good players in good form and mould time into a team that thinks and works together."

England have lost on penalties in the quarter-finals of the last two editions of the European Championship, but Hart is confident that he could prove the nation's hero in another shootout.

"I have always had the mentality of thinking what is the best moment [to dive]," the Manchester City man added. "Of believing in what I am doing.

"I have got it wrong many, many times but I have always believed I know what they are thinking or what they are going to do.

"I realise it is not easy to take a penalty. I try and build as much pressure as I can [on the taker] and be in control as much as I can."