Hart happy to be back to his best for Man City

Hart played in every Premier League game for City for three consecutive seasons before his run was halted last November as he paid the price for a series of below-par performances.

However, the 27-year-old quickly ousted Costel Pantilimon to regain his place in the starting XI and made a crucial contribution as City were crowned league champions.

A return to form has seen Hart handed a new long-term deal at City and he is thankful to have turned his fortunes around.

"We're all aware that last season didn't go according to plan for a tiny bit of the season, but that makes me a better goalkeeper," he said.

"I feel I'm in a place where I should be and it's a level I want to keep.

"I'm coming to a good age now and really enjoying being here.

"To be in the first team here you have to be at your highest level and you have to understand that and appreciate that. I’m just trying to maintain my best form.

"I'm really lucky that there have been good times and bad and that spell pushed me on.

"Now I'm feeling good about what I’m doing and I'm working hard."