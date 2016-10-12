Hart was 'gutted' after Euro howlers

England goalkeeper Joe Hart says the mistakes he made at Euro 2016 left him "gutted", but he is determined to move on and show the world what he can do.

Hart was at fault in his side's round-of-16 defeat against Iceland, having previously made an error in the group stages against Wales.

The Torino shot-stopper - on loan from Manchester City - has now admitted he should have done better, but he has already left the disappointment of the tournament in France behind after helping England to a scoreless draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, making a string of fine saves.

"I am gutted about how the summer went," Hart was quoted as saying by BBC.

"I would have loved to have saved the two shots that I should have saved [during Euro 2016] but they are gone.

"I am going to try and rectify that by being in a good place. Football moves quickly. You have to move on. You have got to keep fighting."