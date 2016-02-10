Hart: We will fight for Pellegrini all the way

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has vowed to fight until the end for Manuel Pellegrini and will be sad to see the manager go.

Pellegrini will leave City following the 2015-16 campaign, having won the Premier League and the League Cup during his three years with the club.

The imminent arrival of former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola from Bayern Munich is undoubtedly a cause for excitement among players and supporters.

But England international Hart has insisted Pellegrini retains the backing of the squad during the title run-in.

"He's a good guy. Football aside I've always got on with him from a personal point of view. I've always liked him and it'll be sad to see him go," he told BT Sport.

"Obviously it's a new chapter for the club, but that's next season. This season we've got Manuel and we're going to fight for him all the way."

City are still in the hunt for four trophies this season. The team are sitting fourth in the Premier League table and have reached the League Cup final, the Champions League round of 16 and the fifth round of the FA Cup.