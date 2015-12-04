Hasselbaink's record incredible, says Ferdinand

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand hailed Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's achievements at Burton Albion and his "meticulous" management style after he was appointed as the club's new manager.

The 43-year-old has agreed a rolling contract at the Championship club after just over a year in charge of Burton, who he led to the League Two title and leaves with the team at the top of League One.

QPR confirmed they interviewed 12 candidates as they looked to replace the sacked Chris Ramsey at Loftus Road but Ferdinand feels Hasselbaink stood out from the crowd.

"We went through a very meticulous recruitment process that generated a lot of excellent candidates," he told the club's official website.

"We gave ourselves a real selection headache with the high level of candidates we spoke to, but Jimmy was the best of the best, without any doubt.

"We have been hugely impressed by his work at Burton. Having won League Two, he leaves them at the top of League One, which is an incredible achievement.

"He has that fire in the belly that you look for in all managers, but not only that, he is also a strong, authoritative leader who commands the respect of all those he works with.

"He leaves no stone unturned in his work on the training ground and prepares his teams meticulously. He is a young manager who has a great knowledge of the game."

Hasselbaink's first match in charge of QPR – who sit 11th in the Championship - will be at home to Burnley on December 12.