Hat-trick hero Kane a better player for goal-shy period - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane is a better player for his dip in goalscoring form that was emphatically brought to an end with a hat-trick in a 5-1 Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth.

Kane had only scored once this season, in a 4-1 defeat of Manchester City last month, prior to his treble in Sunday's victory at the Vitality Stadium, a triumph that moves Tottenham up to sixth.

The England striker, who netted 21 goals in the league last term, scored a ninth-minute penalty to cancel out Matt Ritchie's opener for Bournemouth after being fouled by goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

And, after Mousa Dembele and Erik Lamela had made it 3-1, Kane completed his hat-trick in the second half.

"We never had any doubts about him [Kane]," Pochettino said. "[It was a] very important hat-trick for him, it's important for him to learn about that period, the good and the bad about football.

"I'm happy because he has become a much better player. This period was very tough for him."

Boruc ended a nightmare day, with three of his mistakes leading to goals, and Pochettino believes Tottenham's style of play contributed to his error-strewn performance.

"We put him [Boruc] under pressure and Bournemouth under pressure with the way that we pressed very high, the effort from the players was fantastic," Pochettino added.

"From the beginning we want to press them and how we put the pressure on was the key for dominating the game and creating the chances we created."