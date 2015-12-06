Hat-trick was my perfect day - Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez said he had a "perfect day" after his hat-trick sent Leicester City back to the Premier League summit.

Mahrez's three goals helped Leicester to a 3-0 win over slumping Swansea City on Saturday as the league's surprise-packets moved ahead of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 24-year-old Algeria international put Leicester in front in the fifth minute and he doubled his tally 17 minutes later, before finishing off a trademark counter-attack just past the hour-mark at Liberty Stadium.

"It was the perfect day," Mahrez told Sky Sports. "We won, we're top of the league and I scored a hat-trick to help the team to win so I'm happy and everything is good.

"It is my first ever hat-trick in my small career."

Mahrez's treble took his Premier League tally to 10 goals, with only record-breaking team-mate Jamie Vardy (14) having found the net more often.

But Mahrez remains focused on ensuring Claudio Ranieri's men maintain their Premier League status, even though they are two points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal at the Premier League's summit with 32 points.

"Now we're first but the most important thing is to have the 40-42 points and then after, maybe if we get those points then we can speak about something else," Mahrez added.

"But at the moment we just want to have the 40 points and then after, we will see."