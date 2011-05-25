Hauche hits two in Argentina win

Both countries, warming up for the Copa America in Argentina in July, fielded teams made up of home-based players which in Argentina's case is virtually a third string.

Hauche opened the scoring in the ninth minute and added the third just before halftime following a fine run down the right by his Racing Club team mate Ivan Pillud, who beat two defenders before crossing from the goal-line.

Striker Pablo Zeballos equalised for Paraguay in the 14th minute with a shot that took a deflection and central defender Federico Fernandez restored Argentina's lead in the 37th, heading home a free-kick by midfielder Diego Valeri.

Defender Elvis Marecos reduced the deficit 11 minutes into the second half when he headed a corner inside the near post from a corner.

Winger Enzo Perez added Argentina's fourth in the 74th.

Argentina coach Sergio Batista has picked an intermediate squad of foreign-based players on the fringe of his first team for a tour of Nigeria and Poland next month as he looks to settle on his 22 players for the Copa America.

The squad, to meet Nigeria in Abuja on June 1 and Poland in Warsaw four days later, includes the likes of Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta, 2010 World Cup defender Nicolas Otamendi of Porto and Palermo playmaker Javier Pastore.