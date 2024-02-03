‘Have a beer’: Eden Hazard makes outlandish Ronaldo/Messi claim

Eden Hazard believes he is behind only Lionel Messi as the world’s greatest footballer, saying in a recent interview that Cristiano Ronaldo is no better ‘in terms of pure football.’

The former Chelsea star’s comments accompanied his disparaging views on Ronaldo’s famous approach to fitness and elongating his career.

Speaking with L’Equipe, Hazard said of those players he considers better than him: "Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. I loved watching the Barcelona player – less so at the end – he's the greatest in history.

"It's impossible to take the ball away from him. Cristiano is a bigger player than me but, in terms of pure football, I honestly don't think [he’s better].

"Neymar, maybe. After that, there’s no better than me. But at Real, you've got the best in terms of their careers: [Karim] Benzema, [Luka] Modric, they were the best. [Toni] Kroos, Kevin [De Bruyne], they all exude football."

The former Belgium international, who retired aged 32 after an unsuccessful move to Real Madrid, believes he earned his status despite taking a lax approach to fitness.

“I wasn't watching what I ate but I didn't go for a burger every day either,” he said. “You can't do that for 16 years. I didn't think it was important. I'm a hedonist, I like to eat and drink with my friends. Dieting is bulls**t, it doesn't work. If you want to play until you're 40, then okay. But I knew I wouldn't be like that. I always have some champagne in my fridge."

Asked whether he could have sustained his career with Ronaldo’s routine, Hazard said: "No. It wouldn’t have been me.

"After training, soaking in the cold bath for an hour, no. Leave me alone, with my friends, we go home, play cards, have a beer.

"I play for two hours with my friends, children, in the garden. It was my recovery. If I had been like Cristiano, I would have been burned out."

