Have Arsenal fans gone too far this time? Gooners track car license plate of transfer target, in bid to confirm signing rumours

If you need a private investigator, just call Arsenal fans. Don't even bother with Columbo.

With the Gunners chasing Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, supporters have channeled their inner Sherlock Holmes, spotting the Swede out and about in London at the weekend.

And while Gooners have tracked planes in the past that they've believed signings have been on, they may well have outdone themselves this time, as eagle-eyed fans have managed to spot a Rolls Royce in London with the license plate, 'I5 AAK'. Coincidence? Fans think not.

A license plate with the name ‘I5AAK’ was just registered in England pic.twitter.com/CsEA5TjSzlJanuary 29, 2022 See more

After searching for the number plate in the DVLA's online database, fans have found that the customised plate, which matches the car in question, was registered recently, meaning one of two things.

Either Isak has moved to London and bought a car ahead of his move to the Emirates Stadium or there's a poor chap driving around the capital with absolutely no idea that hundreds of Arsenal fans know when his road tax is due.

The Gunners were in for Dusan Vlahovic before being gazumped by Juventus for the Serbian striker, leaving Mikel Arteta with just days to secure a forward before the transfer window ends.

It seems as if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is nearing an exit to Barcelona on loan, while Eddie Nketiah is a target for Newcastle United.

More Arsenal stories

TRANSFER REPORT Gunners set for surprise move for Premier League midfielder

PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal charged by FA following red card complaints in defeat to Man City

JANUARY WINDOW Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has an unlikely escape route as transfer window opens