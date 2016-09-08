Hazard aims dig at Mourinho

Chelsea star Eden Hazard aimed a dig at former manager Jose Mourinho, praising Antonio Conte for treating his players well.

Mourinho's time at Stamford Bridge came to an end before Christmas last year after his team lost nine of their opening 16 Premier League games.

The Portuguese tactician's relationship with key players, including Hazard, came under the spotlight.

Hazard's form dipped in 2015-16, but he has started this season under Conte on fire with two goals in three league games.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Hazard said: "Conte puts trust in his players and now we are good after an ugly season last year.

"I've always been the same player but Conte knows how to treat players having played at the highest level himself."

Now at Manchester United, Mourinho's men – like rivals City and Chelsea – have won all three Premier League games to start the campaign.