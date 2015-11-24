Hazard better as a winger - Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes Eden Hazard is better suited to playing as a winger than a number 10.

The Belgium international has failed to reach the lofty heights he set last season when he helped his team to the Premier League title.

Hazard's preference is in the central attacking role, but Mourinho said the 24-year-old was best out wide.

"I think his best position is the position where last season he was the player of the season," Mourinho said ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

"There he can attack defenders more in an individual way. When he gets the ball it's more about him attacking the right-back and the right-back is always in trouble against a player who has his best quality in a one-against-one.

"When he plays at number 10 he gets into areas where sometimes he is surrounded by teams with two or three players in the same zone."

Mourinho said Hazard was capable of playing in either position, but feels stopping the Belgian can be easier centrally.

"Many times he receives the ball with his back to the opponents and I know he can turn well but I also know that players can be very aggressive with him and press him from behind and make lots of fouls like he always had," he said.

"He can do both things. Let's see match after match what we think is the best for him it depends on what we want for the game."