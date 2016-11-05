Hazard: Chelsea could have scored more than five

Eden Hazard felt Chelsea could have scored even more in their 5-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Belgium international netted twice as Chelsea moved to the top of the Premier League table in emphatic fashion, with Marcos Alonso, Diego Costa and Pedro also on target.

However, Hazard thought the win could have been even more impressive and assured the players will do all they can to remain at the summit.

"We scored five beautiful goals, we could have scored more," he told BT Sport.

"I am enjoying [my football]. I said last week after the game against Southampton that I'm enjoying my football.

"We play well, we created a lot of chances, we score goals. I think we all really enjoy the football in this time.

"We are in a good place. We want to stay there until the end. We will fight until the end to be there."

Hazard celebrated his opening goal with compatriot Michy Batshuayi, and he dedicated his strike to his team-mate – an action he hopes to continue after the international break.

"He's my friend, we are from the same country. This goal was for him. I will score another one, maybe next week, for another player," he added.

Alonso was pleased to score his first club after joining Chelsea from Fiorentina in August, but he does not expect the remainder of the season to be so easy.

"[I am] very happy for my first goal. I think overall the team is playing well and that's the most important," he said.

"Now time to rest a little bit during the international break and we will be back with the same concentration.

"There are so many games against very good teams and we'll have to fight as we did today and with the same concentration, but I'm sure we will lose more than one game before the end of the season."