Hazard: Chelsea haven't been under pressure

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard claimed his side had not been under pressure ahead of their 1-0 Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The defending champions have endured a miserable 2015-16 season to date, but Diego Costa found the net after 64 minutes to halt a run of three successive top-flight defeats.

And Hazard feels the win can be the first step on Chelsea's road to recovery.

"We don't have pressure, we play like we want," he said. "Sometimes we get results, sometimes not.

"We didn't start well this season, everybody knows that. We have to do better.

"If we want to finish in the top four we have to win a lot of games now - this is the first one."

Hazard has struggled to live up to the standards he set on his way to being crowned PFA Player of the Year last term, but believes he is getting back to his best.

"I played a very good game against Stoke but we didn't get a good result," he added, referring to a 1-0 league defeat away from home earlier this month, Chelsea's previous outing.

"Today I played a good game - we played a good game - and it's always good to get a standing ovation."