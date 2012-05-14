Hazard named Ligue 1's leading light again

The Belgian playmaker, also named the French League's top prospect in 2009 and 2010, beat Montpellier midfielder Younes Belhanda, Montpellier striker Olivier Giroud and Paris Saint-Germain forward Nene in a vote by Ligue 1 players and coaches.

Hazard, who led 2011 French champions Lille to third place this season, is set to leave the club this year with the Premier League his likely destination.

"It will be Manchester," he said at the ceremony without disclosing his preference for English champions City, or runners-up United.

"The decision is about to be made. You will soon know."

Morocco midfielder Belhanda was voted the top prospect with Montpellier's Rene Girard named the best coach for taking his team to the brink of the title.

Montpellier lead PSG by three points before the final round of matches on Sunday.

With full-back Henri Bedimo, centre-back Vitorino Hilton, Belhanda and Giroud, Montpellier have four players in the team of the season.