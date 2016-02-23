Hazard like a new signing for Chelsea - Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta feels Eden Hazard has returned to form just in time to guide Chelsea to silverware and believes the Belgium international is like a new signing at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old struggled to replicate last season's sublime form in the opening months of the 2015-16 campaign and even lost his place in Chelsea's starting line-up.

He is slowly getting back to his best, though, as he scored one and set up two more in the 5-1 FA Cup win over Manchester City at the weekend.

And Azpilicueta hopes the rejuvenated Hazard can lead Chelsea to Champions League and FA Cup success over the next few months.

"Playing like this, Eden is like a new signing for us," the Spaniard told London Evening Standard.

"Eden is a big player and we need him. We are a much stronger squad if we have Eden playing at his best and have a better chance to get good results.

"It is better to have Eden in his best form now than at the start of the season.

"It is at the end of a season when you are playing for trophies and we will try to win the two we are in."

Hazard has netted twice in 34 appearances in all competitions this season, both of his goals coming in 2016.