Hazard ready for Chelsea return - Sarri

Eden Hazard is ready to play some part for Chelsea this weekend after missing their last three matches with a back injury.

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking to extend their unbeaten start under Maurizio Sarri to 11 Premier League matches.

The Italian has had to cope without star man Hazard since Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Manchester United on October 20.

However, the Belgium international looks set to return against the Eagles after taking part in training on Thursday.

"Yesterday he had a large part of training with the team," Sarri told a media conference.

"Maybe he is not ready for 90 minutes at the moment because it was his first training in last two weeks but he will probably be able to play 40-45 minutes.

"For us it [his return] is important. I don't know if he'll start, I want to speak to him first."