Hazard tipping Chelsea to clinch more trophies

Roberto Di Matteo's side won the FA Cup and Champions League last term, thanks to victories over Liverpool and Bayern Munich respectively.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, 21-year-old Hazard explained that Chelsea's Champions League victory in Munich played a big part in his decision to move to West London from Lille, where he won the French title in 2011.

"I wanted to join Chelsea because it is a big club," Hazard said. "They won the Champions League. I want to be part of that."

"[Joining Chelsea] has been a great experience. This is a wonderful club and I want to do well with them. There is so much we can do. I think we can win a lot this season."

The Blues will be looking to retain their European crown in 2012/13, but Hazard said there are many tough obstacles standing between the West Londoners and glory at Wembley next May.

Although Chelsea overcame Spanish giants Barcelona in last season's semi-final, Hazard insisted they are still one of the teams to beat.

"There are many teams to look out for," he explained. "Barcelona has dominated the tournament recently, not to mention the need to keep an eye on the other English teams like Manchester United and Manchester City."

Hazard has been joined at Stamford Bridge by German playmaker Marko Marin and Brazilian starlet Oscar, and will also battle for a first-team spot with the likes of Juan Mata, Ramires and Frank Lampard.

But the Belgian is confident his versatility can help give him the edge in the battle for a regular place in the Chelsea side.

"I can play in the middle as an attacking midfielder or on the wings. I will play wherever the manager plays me."

