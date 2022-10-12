"He doesn't deserve to be quoted" - Jurgen Klopp blasts former Liverpool player for criticising his team

Jurgen Klopp slammed Didi Hamann during his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Rangers in the Champions League tonight, suggesting the former Liverpool midfielder's opinions are worthless.

After Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, Hamann commented that the Merseysiders needed a "spark", which Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor presented to Klopp during the press conference.

However, upon finding out that Hamann made that suggestion, Klopp quickly shot down the reporter, embarking on a brief but epic rant against his fellow countryman.

"Oh great, he's a fantastic source," Klopp sarcastically said. "Well, well respected everywhere."

When O'Connor tried giving credence to Hamann, stating he is a former Liverpool player, Klopp offered little respite in shutting down the comment.

"That doesn't give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea.

"Didi Hamann doesn't deserve you to use his phrase to ask me a question. Do me a favour, and ask your own question," he shot back at the reporter.

"Try to use a question without the word 'spark', that's the challenge now."

"Do me a favour and ask your own question" 😳Jurgen Klopp is NOT happy with a comment made by Dietmar Hamann 👇 pic.twitter.com/X7EMKSuL7AOctober 11, 2022 See more

Hamann is currently working for German media, and in recent times he has often been critical of Liverpool in how they have played in matches. Klopp seems to have taken notice of that, though, leading to his quite brutal takedown of the 2005 Champions League winner in the press conference.

For context, Hamann told TalkSport on Monday: “I wouldn’t write them [Liverpool] off but they need a spark. The new signings need time to settle and since Mo Salah has signed his new deal he has gone missing. They look one-dimensional right now.”

Liverpool head to Ibrox knowing a win will put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, but they will have to do so without the newly injured trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Joel Matip, adding to an ever-growing list of players on Liverpool's treatment table.

Alexander-Arnold and Matip are both out for at least two weeks with a twisted ankle and calf strain, while a scan on Diaz' knee means he won't return until after the World Cup.