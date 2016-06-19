He will stay at Leicester - Wenger on Vardy

Arsene Wenger expects Jamie Vardy to remain with Premier League champions Leicester City, rather than joining Arsenal.

A release clause in Vardy's contract had been triggered by Arsenal, with the striker currently on international duty with England at Euro 2016.

Vardy scored England's equaliser against Wales on Thursday and Wenger said in an appearance on Chinese television that the striker will not be moving.

"Jamie Vardy is, at the moment, at Leicester," Wenger told Desports.

"And, on what I know, he will stay at Leicester."

At Saturday's England news conference at their Chantilly training base, Vardy insisted he is not distracted by media speculation over his future.

"I'm just here completely focusing on England and that's all I want to do at the moment," Vardy said.

"We're here to represent England and that's all I want to think about."