Head coach Corini extends Chievo deal until 2017

The 43-year-old is in his second spell with the Verona outfit and led them to safety this season after returning to the club to replace Giuseppe Sannino in November.

Chievo finished the campaign 16th after winning the final two league games to secure their top-flight status for another year.

And, following an impressive final-day triumph over Inter, the club have extended Corini's stay.

"Chievo communicates with extreme satisfaction of having reached an agreement to continue and strengthen the relationship with the coach Eugenio Corini and all of its technical staff," Chievo announced on their official website on Thursday.

"The parties met today and have shared all the technical aspects needed to design the better the future of the first team.

"Corini has signed a three-year contract, which expires June 30, 2017."